Minnesota State

New study highlights need for prevention efforts to address causes of cardiovascular disease in African Americans in Minnesota

By Mayo Clinic
 4 days ago

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota has the lowest age-adjusted heart disease mortality in the U.S.; yet, African American adults 35 to 63 have nearly double the rate of death from cardiovascular disease, compared to their white counterparts. Study findings show that basic health beliefs and demographics,...

