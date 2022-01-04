ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kieran Trippier closes in on Newcastle transfer with England full-back NOT training with Atletico Madrid this morning

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

KIERAN TRIPPIER missed Atletico Madrid training this morning as he closes in on a move to Newcastle United.

The former Tottenham right-back is set to become the first signing of the Toon's new era under Saudi ownership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Gjdj_0dcZo1Hx00
Kieran Trippier saluted the Atletico fans for a final time on Sunday Credit: Rex

Trippier, 31, waved goodbye to Atletico's supporters after their 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Boss Diego Simeone then confirmed that he wants to leave - with the deal nearing completion.

Simeone said: "We want him to stay - he’s a very important player.

“But nowadays, when a player wants to leave, you can't force them to stay."

Newcastle are claimed to have matched Trippier's release clause, believed to be £31million.

A relegation release clause is set to be included in the deal, guarding against the Toon's perilous situation at the bottom of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNMHb_0dcZo1Hx00

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Trippier could make his Newcastle debut against Cambridge in the FA Cup this weekend.

England international made the last of his 114 appearances for Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final.

He subsequently joined Atletico, winning last season's LaLiga title.

The former Spurs and Burnley ace could be the first of SIX Newcastle transfers this month.

Eddie Howe's side have also been strongly linked with Aaron Ramsey, Anthony Martial, James Tarkowski, Ousmane Dembele and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38W7zy_0dcZo1Hx00
Trippier, 31, left Spurs in 2019 Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Watch entire Cambridge team copy Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration after stunning Newcastle in FA Cup

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S 'Siu' celebration is a well known sight to both Premier League and Champions League opposition. Newcastle themselves have already seen it twice this season after Ronaldo's double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but now Cambridge United have also performed the celebration against the Magpies. It rubbed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal defender Cedric Soares on a loan move until the end of the season with Diego Simeone's side eyeing a right-back after selling Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares. The Spanish club are keen on striking an initial loan deal for Soares with a view to a permanent deal in the summer. It is likely that Arsenal will be reluctant to let Soares leave without a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's new Saudi owners

Newcastle announced on Friday they had signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the England international becoming the first arrival under the club's new Saudi-led ownership. The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons. The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under Eddie Howe, who was appointed as manager in November. "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#England#Newcastle United#Saudi#Spurs#Laliga#Burnley
Sunderland Echo

Kieran Trippier's 10 career defining moments as Newcastle United confirm signing of former Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, Barnsley and Manchester City defender

The 31-year-old right-back is the first signing of the PIF ownership era as he joins for a reported £12million fee plus add-ons. Signing a La Liga winner and England international will be seen as a big coup for Newcastle, who currently sit 19th in the Premier League table. Trippier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kieran Trippier insists he joined Newcastle 'for the project' and not for money after becoming club's top earner following £12m move from LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier says money was not the motivating factor in his decision to swap Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for Newcastle. The England defender completed his £12million move on Friday and, while he will become the club's highest earner, sources say his salary is not in excess of £100,000-per-week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The transfer market revolution starts here! Newcastle confirm Kieran Trippier has signed from Atletico Madrid in a £12m deal, the first buy under their new mega-rich owners in the bid to fight off relegation

Newcastle United have made their first signing under their new Saudi ownership, with England star Kieran Trippier joining in a £12million deal from Atletico Madrid. The Magpies are set for a busy January transfer window with new boss Eddie Howe desperate for reinforcements in a bid to stave off the threat of relegation from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.🚨🏆 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!🌍👑 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world? 🇵🇱 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lucas Digne transfer: Everton left-back wants to leave in January, Rafa Benitez confirms

Rafa Benitez has confirmed defender Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton in the January transfer window.No explanation was offered by the manager as to why the left-back has asked for a transfer, but Benitez suggested Digne wants to put his own interests ahead of the club. Everton have had a rough patch of form this season and they are 15th in the Premier League, just eight points outside of the relegation zone.Benitez said: “I have had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. What do you expect a manager to do when a player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri prioritising Watford’s Premier League survival over FA Cup run

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri feels he has to protect his squad for their Premier League survival battle rather than target an extended FA Cup run – but confirmed Danny Rose will not be part of the plans.The Hornets travel to holders Leicester on Saturday looking to arrest a run of six straight league defeats.Hopes of progress to the fourth round, though, will be offset against a need to keep key men available for a crucial upcoming run of games against direct relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley and then Norwich.Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
295K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy