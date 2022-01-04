ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Sets Dates for Christmas Tree Collection

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents have two Mondays to get rid of their Christmas tree. The city's public works department...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Recent Cold Spell Brings Dozens of Furnace Repair Calls

ST. CLOUD -- The phrase "it's not if, it's when" proved to be a true statement for several central Minnesota residents during the brutal cold spell last week. Jeremy Salzburn is the Owner of H&S Heating and Air Conditioning. He says over the New Year's Holiday they had roughly 63 service calls regarding a broken furnace.
ENVIRONMENT
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy