St. Cloud Sets Dates for Christmas Tree Collection
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents have two Mondays to get rid of their Christmas tree. The city's public works department...river967.com
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents have two Mondays to get rid of their Christmas tree. The city's public works department...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0