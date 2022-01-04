St. Cloud Sets Dates for Christmas Tree Collection

SARTELL -- Sartell residents have a few options to get rid of their Christmas tree this weekend. You can take your tree to the Sartell Compost Site between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Saturday. You do not need a compost site sticker and the cost to leave your tree is a non-perishable food item donation.

SARTELL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO