US stocks turn mixed ahead of economic reports and earnings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders review the latest batch of economic reports after the year-end holidays. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged as of 12:20 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 36,856 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell...

Action News Jax

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell. On...
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.07%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.94%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 3.34%.
FOX40

Anticipation that Fed will raise rates sends stocks lower

Stocks slumped and bond yields rose Wednesday as Wall Street interpreted the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting of policymakers as a sign the central bank is poised to move faster to raise interest rates this year as it battles inflation.
Reuters

Pound dips on dollar strength; UK service PMIs hit 10-month low

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The pound slipped versus the dollar and euro on Thursday, hurt by dollar gains after the Fed meeting minutes, while investors weighed up the extent to which easing fears around the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would translate into economic gains. Risk-sensitive currencies such as the...
investing.com

European Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes Point to Early Rate Hikes

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Thursday, extending the global selloff after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to early interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.5% lower, the CAC 40 in France dropped...
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
investing.com

Fed Outlook, Oil Prices, Chinese Stocks: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks tumbled Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve signaled it might be more aggressive in combating inflationary pressures with rate hikes as it eases off its stimulus. Already investors were expecting rate hikes as early as March, pushing Treasury yields higher this week. Wednesday’s private payrolls report, which...
