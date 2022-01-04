ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

GE expands Cync smart light lineup, adds climate control, camera

By Facebook.com/TechGadgetsCanada
Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve never heard of Cync by GE Lighting you could be forgiven. It doesn’t get the press of some other more popular brands of smart lighting. Today, GE Lighting announced several new Cync products that will expand this smart lighting platform to a full smart home ecosystem, meaning if it’s...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Security Camera#Smart Camera#Smart Lighting#Smart Home#Ge Lighting#Best Buy Target
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Richmond.com

3 of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market right now

In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and it...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: COVID rapid tests, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, N95 masks, more

Amazon is running so many amazing deals right now to kick off the new year. From kitchen appliances and streaming media devices to laptops, TVs, and everything in between. It’s all discounted right now at Amazon, and we can’t say we’re surprised. This is Amazon, after all. It’s the king of discounts! AirPods Pro with MagSafe have a massive $52 discount and the Apple Watch Series 7 hit a new all-time low price that’s $20 less than Black Friday. That’s awesome, but there is one set of sales that really surprises us. Somehow, Amazon has COVID rapid tests in stock and available...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Samsung just made the TV disappear

Samsung’s TV R&D team seemingly never runs out of ideas: After giving the world a TV the size of a wall, a TV that looked like a giant phone and a TV that doubles as art, at this year's CES, the company debuted a TV that’s capable of turning anything and everything into a screen.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

The new Linksys Hydra Pro 6 router delivers Wi-Fi 6 speeds with stability

Linksys launches a new Wi-Fi 6 router with the Linksys Hydra Pro 6. The Hydra Pro 6 has a dual-band AX5400 connection with 160MHz support. It's powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 platform for extra connection stability. Linksys has revealed a new WI-Fi 6 router called the Hydra Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Fire HD 8 Plus review: Amazon’s tablet is hard to beat when it comes to budget

When it comes to tablets, there are two kinds: premium models with glass and aluminium design and with prices to match (these are made by Apple) and more affordable tablets. The best of these are very keenly priced and made by Amazon, which tends to sell them at or around cost price, something other manufacturers can’t compete with.Amazon can do this because it sees the Fire tablet range as a way to lure customers into its ecosystem, hoping to sell services such as Amazon Prime or ebooks that can be read on the device.Amazon has its own, special operating system,...
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Vacos has some superb smart home camera deals for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a parent, whether it's of a newborn baby or kids in the process of growing up, you probably know the value of being able to keep an eye on your little ones, even if you're just elsewhere in your home. Vacos is one of the most...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy