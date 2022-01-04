All Things Bama Podcast: Cotton Bowl Takeaways Plus Who Has the Edge in Alabama/Georgia Rematch?

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set. No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia on Monday night inside Lucas Oil Staidum in Indianapolis (7 p.m, ESPN) in a rematch of SEC titans.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by the newest member of BamaCentral, Tony Tsoukalas, to offer takeaways from both semifinal games, discuss who has the early edge in the title game and preview No. 15 Alabama basketball’s next game against Florida, which is slated for Wednesday evening in Gainesville (6 p.m, ESPN2).

What was the most impressive part of the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs’ victories? Will Alabama attack Georgia differently next week or stick to its game-plan that delivered a 41-24 victory in Atlanta last month? Tsoukalas also provides an injury update including offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr and Chris Owens and defensive back Jaylen Armour-Davis.

After another top-15 win does Alabama basketball have the best resume in the country?

