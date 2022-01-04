ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

100K to Own This “Haunted” Sanitorium in Pine City, MN

If you are in the market for things of the "weird and strange" this might just be the home or place for you. If you are handy and would like to take the time to convert this sanitorium into a single family home, or even into a bed and breakfast or a VRBO, something along those lines. This place could be a gold mine. Gold mine might be a bit of an exaggeration, but there is potential.
PINE CITY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sartell, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
Sartell, MN
Lifestyle
City
Lyle, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Sartell, MN
Sartell, MN
Food & Drinks
96.7 The River

Dozens of Kites Taking to the Ice in Buffalo on February 12th

The Kites on Ice Festival is coming back to Buffalo Lake in Buffalo on February 12th. Hosted by The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, this will be the 4th Annual event, and takes place literally on the frozen lake right in town. Experienced show kite flyers from Minnesota and all across the Midwest will show off their skills with kites of all colors, shapes, and sizes.
BUFFALO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#The Second Generation#Restaurant#Food Drink#Partners Pub
96.7 The River

Recent Cold Spell Brings Dozens of Furnace Repair Calls

ST. CLOUD -- The phrase "it's not if, it's when" proved to be a true statement for several central Minnesota residents during the brutal cold spell last week. Jeremy Salzburn is the Owner of H&S Heating and Air Conditioning. He says over the New Year's Holiday they had roughly 63 service calls regarding a broken furnace.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.7 The River

Two Winning Tickets Will Share Large Powerball Jackpot

UNDATED -- The latest Powerball jackpot has been won by ticket holders in Wisconsin and California. The two tickets matched all six numbers. Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier estimates to $632.6 million with a cash option of $450.2 million. Each ticket is worth $225.1 million if they both take the cash.
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.7 The River

Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
96.7 The River

Locally-Owned Coffee Shop Opening in Sartell

SARTELL -- There's a new coffee shop ready to serve the Sartell community. Second Street Coffeehouse is located in the former Liquid Assets building. Owner Meghan Kelsey says this is something she has wanted to do for about two years. She says as a mom, she wanted to create a welcoming space the community could use and enjoy.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Becker

BECKER -- Nobody won the big jackpot in Monday night's Powerball drawing, but there was a winning ticket sold in Becker. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Deli Plus in Becker. Back on the December 29th Powerball drawing another $50,000 ticket was sold at the Speedway in Elk...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy