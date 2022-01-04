Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation
SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had...river967.com
SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0