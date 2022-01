Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month: Stacy Konsor of Rice Elementary! Ms. Konsor was nominated by one of her second graders:. Mrs. Konser is always happy and loves all of us students. She let me do a speech about Go Dog Go and I got 5th place. It soooo much fun. She needs to be teacher of the week.

RICE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO