We’ve been seeing Ariana Grande on our TV screens twice a week for the past few months on The Voice, and now that it’s over, we’re getting some serious Ari withdrawal symptoms! While watching the new coach on the NBC singing competition, we couldn’t help but marvel at her daring wardrobe choices, her enviable figure, and her flawless complexion. But when looking at her aforementioned complexion, we couldn’t help but notice how much her face has changed over the years…

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO