ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes

I’m a dentist and these are signs you need to book an appointment NOW

By Terri-Ann Williams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

FOR many people the festive period and those few days after New Year's Eve means tucking into some of our favourite foods and sweet treats.

This can play havoc with our teeth and one dentist has revealed the key signs to look out for in the following weeks which mean you should book an appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBv1C_0dcZlNW300
Three quarters of people who struggled to access NHS treatment faced a wait of more than three months Credit: Getty

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Azad Eyrumlu, of London-based Banning Dental Group, said it's really important that people keep on top of their dental appointments.

The pandemic saw many people struggling to get appointments, and that backlog has continued to make it difficult for patients to get a slot.

Data from Banning Dental Group found three quarters of people who struggled to access NHS treatment faced a wait of more than three months.

Their poll found that 34 per cent of people said they had waited for four to six months, and a further 15 per cent said they had waited for seven to nine months.

A staggering 12 per cent said they had waited 16 months or longer.

When looking after your oral health, Dr Eyrumlu said bleeding gums are generally caused by poor oral hygiene, although there are other causes.

He added: “Ideally you should be visiting a hygienist every six months and if you’re a smoker or suffer from fragile gums, then it should be even more frequent.

“Bleeding gums are often caused by poor brushing which causes plaque to build up between teeth. Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria and if it’s not removed it can lead to gum disease and tooth decay.

“There are also several studies indicating a possible connection between inflamed gums and general health concerns such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes.”

Another issue that a specialist should look at, Dr Eyrumlu said, is receding gums.

Receding gums are often caused by a development of gum disease but can also be the case by brushing too hard and can get worse with age.

This in turn can lead to sensitivity because the roots of the teeth can become uncovered when the gum recedes.

Dr Eyrumlu said: "Left untreated, a tooth that may only have required a simple filling could result in a possible extraction or root canal treatment.

“Pain, swelling and lesions in the mouth and lips could mean any number of things and it requires a dentist to take a look.

"Spotting problems early and taking action can in many cases prevent treatment down the line. They can also save your life.”

DEADLY SIGNS

Over 8,000 people are diagnosed with mouth cancer in the UK every year.

Key signs of mouth cancer include mouth ulcers that are painful and don't heal, unexplained loose teeth or sockets that do not heal after extractions and changes in speech.

Dr Eyrumlu said a niggling sore in your gums could only require a basic treatment plan, but you wouldn’t want it to be anything more sinister.

He added: "It’s really important people maintain regular appointments with their dentist.

"Prevention is always better than cure and in so many cases something that could have been prevented with a hygienist appointment may later result in the need for a filling.

“As well as a check-up, if you experience problems in between appointments then you shouldn’t delay trying to see someone.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Dentist#Stroke#Cancer#Banning Dental Group#Nhs
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
295K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy