The ketogenic diet is currently one of the most popular low-carb eating plans, but as with any strict diet, it can be tricky to figure out what foods (especially snacks!) fit into the plan. When it comes to healthy and delicious snacks, popcorn is a staple. In fact, Americans eat an average of 45 quarts of popcorn annually, according to the Popcorn Board (an organization that consists of popcorn companies). So if you’re trying to follow a keto diet, you’re probably wondering if popcorn is a keto-friendly food — so we spoke with nutritionists to find out everything you need to know.

DIETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO