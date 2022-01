More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 25 DAYS AGO