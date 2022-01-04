ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II declares $0.1373 dividend

By Manshi Mamtora
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) declares $0.1373/share...

Winnebago Industries: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Winnebago Industries. (NYSE:WGO) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. On Tuesday, Winnebago Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.18 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund declares $0.17 dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) declares $0.17/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 14; ex-div Jan. 13. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 17; ex-div March 16. See RIV...
Enterprise Products Partners raises quarterly dividend by ~3% to $0.465/share

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) declares $0.465/share quarterly dividend, 3.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.450. Payable Feb. 11; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 28. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021, Enterprise purchased $125 million of its common units in the open market, bringing the total amount...
ETB: Attractive 7.63% Distribution Yield, But On The More Expensive Side

The last time I touched on ETB, the option writing fund from Eaton Vance wasn't getting as much attention as ETV. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) is another confusing similarly named Eaton Vance fund. The type we discussed when we touched on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) the other day. The main difference was the international vs. being U.S.-based for those funds. ETB is another U.S-focused fund.
Hannon Armstrong: Potential Dividend Increase Combined With Strong Organic Growth

The company is yielding 2.81% and I expect a 2-3% dividend increase for Q1 2022. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) is a great company for investors who wants to get exposure to renewables in wide varieties. The company is classified as REIT, so continuous dividends can be expected compared to a lot of other renewable energy companies. HASI is heading for a great 2022 with growing revenue and income growth with a diversified investment portfolio and land, property leases. I also expect a 2-3% dividend increase for the first quarter of 2022, which can make Hannon Armstrong a potential buying opportunity for income investors who also look for organic growth in the long term.
Cohen & Steers Infr Fund: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers Infr Fund. (NYSE:UTF) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.155 per share. On Tuesday, Cohen & Steers Infr Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.155 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
ETG: ~7% Distribution Yield, Strong Coverage

ETG recently posted its Annual Report for the fiscal year-end October 31st, 2021. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) continued to do what it does best for shareholders, pump out monthly distributions and provide attractive returns to shareholders. 2021 overall was quite a strong year, and that bodes well for a closed-end fund that is essentially an equity fund. Though ETG can invest in just about any asset, they are predominantly invested in large-cap equity positions.
Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Culp Before The Dividend Payout

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Culp. (NYSE:CULP) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share. On Monday, Culp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.115 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain price targets cut at B. Riley on high capital costs

B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes slashes price targets for crypto miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) due to higher-than-expected capital costs, he writes in a note to clients. With regards to Marathon Digital (MARA), which has entered "significant" miner purchase agreements...
23 dividend stocks that can pass this strict quality screen

Stocks are expensive. You’ve probably been hearing that for years, and based on traditional price-to-earnings ratios it’s true. If you invest now in a broad index, such as the benchmark S&P 500 SPX, you are “buying high,” at least according to this 20-year chart, which shows forward price-to-earnings ratios based on rolling 12-month consensus earnings estimates among analysts polled by FactSet:
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.0928 dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:RFMZ) declares $0.0928/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 14; ex-div Jan. 13. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10. Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 17; ex-div Mar....
Can This Dividend King Keep Growing in 2022?

Federal Realty delivered its 54th consecutive annual dividend increase in 2021. The retail REIT boasts strong financial metrics, as well as an attractive 3.1% yield. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a king among real estate investment trusts (REITs). The retail REIT has increased its dividend for 54 straight years. That's the longest dividend growth streak in the REIT sector and puts it in the elite group of Dividend Kings.
Store Capital falls as CNBC commentator sells shares, buys Carlyle Group, recommends Viper Energy (update)

Update 1:20pm: Adds Brown's comments on why he sold Store Capital shares. Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) dropped slightly after a CNBC commentator said he sold the shares. Josh Brown sold the Store (STOR) shares during the last week of the year, according to comments he made on CNBC. Brown said he purchased shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund cuts dividend by 6% to $0.0355

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) declares $0.0355/share monthly dividend, -6.1% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0378. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 21. See ENX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
PennantPark declares $0.095 dividend

Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 18; ex-div Jan. 14. See PFLT Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. Well I added today hoping for a raise, but I'll take in line until next quarter. @goodfellasfinancial I do not recall ever seeing them raise or lower the dividend....
OGE Energy: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy. (NYSE:OGE) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.41 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
