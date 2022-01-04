Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II declares $0.1373 dividend

ETG recently posted its Annual Report for the fiscal year-end October 31st, 2021. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) continued to do what it does best for shareholders, pump out monthly distributions and provide attractive returns to shareholders. 2021 overall was quite a strong year, and that bodes well for a closed-end fund that is essentially an equity fund. Though ETG can invest in just about any asset, they are predominantly invested in large-cap equity positions.
Comments / 0