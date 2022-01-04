Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II declares $0.1373 dividend

The company is yielding 2.81% and I expect a 2-3% dividend increase for Q1 2022. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) is a great company for investors who wants to get exposure to renewables in wide varieties. The company is classified as REIT, so continuous dividends can be expected compared to a lot of other renewable energy companies. HASI is heading for a great 2022 with growing revenue and income growth with a diversified investment portfolio and land, property leases. I also expect a 2-3% dividend increase for the first quarter of 2022, which can make Hannon Armstrong a potential buying opportunity for income investors who also look for organic growth in the long term.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO