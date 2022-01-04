ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.4.22 Depression Meal

By Reid Allen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1.4.22 Depression Meal.. (Intro) Xmas decorations still up. (Topic) What do you cook when you don’t feel like cooking? (Dirty) Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True has a new half-brother. Megan Thee...

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.23.21 Airing of The Grievances

12.23.21 Airing of The Grievances.. (Intro) Feel Good Thursday (Topic) Airing of the grievances… It’s Festivus! What disappointed you this year? (5TYNTK) Freeze on student loans extended 90 days. FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill. Maine State Trooper Harrington rescued an Alzheimer’s patient. Red Cross offering incentives to donate blood. Windham Salvation Army worker raised nearly $20,000 wearing. (Dirty) James Franco breaks silence on sexual misconduct claims. Lil Jon claims Busta would smoke Jay-Z in a VERZUZ battle. Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday. (Outro) Tara’s TBT.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.5.22 Celeb Unfollow

1.5.22 Celeb Unfollow… (Intro) $610 Million Powerball (Topic) What celebrity did you used to follow that you had to unfollow? (Dirty) Don’t call Jason Derulo Usher. Kodak Black has a challenge for Jay-Z. Snoop gifts Eli Manning a Death Row chain. Kim K and Pete Davidson head to the bahamas. Jack Harlow and Betty White get their own days. (5TYNTK) Covid-19 patients in Maine near peak pandemic level. Bus driver shortage in MSAD6 forces remote learning. UMaine System returning as planned on Jan 18th. Portland Pie employees walk out. Bull Moose sold to employees. (Outro) WYR PBR or A$$
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.6.22 Generational Differences

1.6.22 Generational Differences… (Intro) Powerball Poot (Topic) What’s something from your childhood that the generation below you wouldn’t understand? (Dirty) Kanye West and Billie Eilish to headline Coachella. Grammy Awards postponed. Antonio Brown gives his side of the story. Hulu drops a new trailer for Pam & Tommy. Gunna drops the tracklist and features for Drip Season 4. (5TYNTK) A year after the Capitol riot. Portland’s mask mandate in effect. Drive-thru testing site opening in Augusta. Swab the throat instead of the nose with at-home tests. Pistachio Latte returns to Starbucks. (Outro) Tara’s Correction.
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (01/06/22)

While most people want to light the year of 2021 on fire and kick it off a cliff… There were a few good things to come out of it… Including movies and entertainment. And for today’s Shock Collar, we’re gonna do a Round Robin, One and Done Shock. I’ll give you a question, with 3 answers to choose from. You just have to tell me the right one to avoid getting shocked.
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
CinemaBlend

How Much American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Is Reportedly Shelling Out In His Divorce

Popular antiquing favorite American Pickers might be a fun and breezy little viewing experience, but unfortunately, behind the scenes the reality show has been anything but tranquil. Co-star Frank Fritz went to rehab and was ultimately let go from the series, and other lead Mike Wolfe has been working his way through a time consuming and expensive divorce. Those legal proceedings finally concluded earlier this month after about a year, and if the circulating reports are to be believed, the experience was quite costly.
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos. Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Her Kids Make Theme Song For Grandma Tina Knowles' New Show

Tina Knowles-Lawson didn't have to look far when seeking out a theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old mom of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles recruited her grandchildren for the special tune. Tina previewed the series and the song on Instagram Tuesday, posting...
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
