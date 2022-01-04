ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

By MICHAEL HILL, MARINA VILLENEUVE
Herald-Palladium
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal prosecution over...

www.heraldpalladium.com

CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation. However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment. A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
NBC Miami

No Charges for Cuomo After Albany DA Decides to Drop Groping Case

The Albany District Attorney has dropped the groping case against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying that although the allegations are credible and troubling, they wouldn't be able to "prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt." Cuomo's arraignment was initially postponed from November until January after the Albany...
ALBANY, NY
Mic

Of course Cuomo got away with it

Andrew Cuomo may have given up his governorship, but it appears he won’t face legal action for allegedly abusing his office. On Tuesday, Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced that his office will not move forward with prosecuting a criminal case against the disgraced former governor of New York. Soares said that while the accusations made against Cuomo by a former aide, who alleged that the governor groped her at the Executive Mansion in December 2020, were “credible,” there was not enough evidence to criminally charge Cuomo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
David Soares
Person
Andrew Cuomo
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ex-NY Gov. Cuomo will not be criminally charged

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday her office will not criminally charge former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a "thorough" investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct made by two women against him. Westchester investigators focused on allegations from a state trooper who served on Cuomo's protective detail,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVZ

Ex-New York Gov. Cuomo will not be criminally charged by Westchester County district attorney over alleged inappropriate conduct

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday her office will not criminally charge former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a “thorough” investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct made by two women against him. Westchester investigators focused on allegations from a state trooper who served on Cuomo’s...
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

For The Second Time In A Week, Former NY Governor Cuomo Eludes Prosecution

Andrew Cuomo apparently is the new “Teflon Don.”. Last week, the former New York Democratic governor who resigned in disgrace last year over multiple sexual harassment allegations, learned that two of those charges went away for a lack of evidence – even though the prosecutor admitted he found the two women who claimed to have been assaulted by Cuomo both credible, as The Free Press reported.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Cuomo Ethics Chief Joins JBS Unit Facing Chicken Cartel Claims

Victoria Lane joined Pilgrim’s Pride as compliance director in December. Lane spent seven months as chief special counsel to Cuomo in Albany. Victoria Lane, who served as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top ethics lawyer before he resigned in response to sexual harassment allegations, has joined Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. as the world’s second-largest chicken producer copes with a variety of antitrust-related legal and compliance issues.
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

2021 Notebook: The scandals that took down Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered 2021 seeing his reputation as a leader in the COVID-19 fight starting to fray. The trouble came in waves. In January, the state’s attorney general issued a report confirming that thousands more people had died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes than Cuomo’s administration had previously acknowledged. Over the next few months, several women came foward with tales of being leered at, unwanted touches, suggestive comments and one said, being groped on her breast. The AP’s correspondent in Albany, New York, talks says covering Cuomo’s administration was a reminder to always be skeptical about the information she was getting.
HEALTH
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
