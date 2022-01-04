ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've made it to freezing this morning! Any frost should begin to melt later this morning, and we'll warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. A few clouds will pass by today, but we'll stay dry. Lows will stay int he 40s tonight. Warmer weather returns on Wednesday and...

www.wlox.com

WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
Weather
Environment
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: A burst of snow tonight then a blast of cold Friday

* Winter weather advisory 9 tonight through 5 a.m. Friday *. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Chilly today, snow comes tonight. Some feel dismay, some feel delight. Express forecast. Today: Partly sunny, turning cloudy in afternoon. Highs: 37-41.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Winter temperatures return Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend colder air is moving into the ArkLaTex as we speak this morning thanks to a potent cold front moving through the region with temperatures either holding steady or falling during the day. Temperatures will be at their coldest Friday morning before starting to rebound as we go through the weekend out ahead of another cold front. Also this weekend is when we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of that next cold front that will move through on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking mainly dry weather along with temperatures that will be rebounding for the region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

After a mild Thursday with a chance for showers, it will become much colder overnight tonight with wind chill possibly in the 20s when we wake up tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Another cold blast on the way. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast

It was cool this morning, but it is warm now! Enjoy the warmth; a cold front is headed this way and will drop our temps dramatically this afternoon. We expect some scattered showers, and highs will be near 70 as a frontal system approaches. The front will pass today dropping our temps back in the 30s tonight. Inland locations will be in the low to mid; while coastal locations will be in the low to mid 30s. We will warm-up again into the weekend, and we expect more widespread rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much colder air

Spring enrollment is underway. With cloudy skies and a brisk northwest wind, today’s temperatures will be colder and holding steady. January 6 marks the one-year anniversary for an assault on the U.S. Capitol, with Democrats are leading the ceremonies. Wisconsin receives COVID-19 antiviral pills. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's...
ENVIRONMENT
kion546.com

Next Rain On Friday

The weather pattern will remain persistent into Thursday as a mild, moist air mass remains in place. That will mean further rounds of fog tonight and Thursday night as well along with seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. The cycle will be broken on Friday as the tail end of a weak cold front slides in from the north. The front will bring some light rain to the region, but will favor northern and coastal areas. A slightly cooler and dryer air mass will settle in for the weekend, but it should feel really nice. Another weather system will approach from the southwest early next week but rain chances remain low locally.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

It was cool start this morning; then, it was warm; now, it’s getting cold again! A cold front is passing through the area and will drop our temps dramatically this evening. The winds will shift to the north and the temperatures will drop back in the 30s tonight. Inland locations will be in the low to mid 30s; while coastal locations will be in the low to mid 30s. We will warm-up again into the weekend, and we expect more widespread rain.
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holy cow, it’s cold outside! It’d be a great day to stay in bed this Thursday morning as wind chill values for many are in the single digits. The cold temperatures, combined with the breezy north/northeast winds are creating dangerously cold wind chill values. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for many counties in southwest Oklahoma and a couple counties in north Texas through 10AM. These areas will likely see dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 10 degrees below zero! These feels-like temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia or in extreme cases, death. The human body naturally loses heat through a process called convection. When the wind is calm, the heat remains close to our bodies, which allows us to stay warmer (a heat bubble if you will). When the winds increase, this heat bubble is disrupted and essentially speeds up the heat-loss process making the human body feel colder than the air temperature. Layers, layers, layers! Wear several warm layers including but not limited too: hats, gloves/mittens, scarfs long sleeve, sweatshirt, winter jacket, wool socks, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
WECT

First Alert Forecast: timing two cold snaps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice midwinter day Thursday. Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies, mellow or calm breezes, and afternoon temperatures swelling to the lower and locally middle 60s ahead of the 5:17 sunset. The first of two sharp...
ENVIRONMENT

