Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend colder air is moving into the ArkLaTex as we speak this morning thanks to a potent cold front moving through the region with temperatures either holding steady or falling during the day. Temperatures will be at their coldest Friday morning before starting to rebound as we go through the weekend out ahead of another cold front. Also this weekend is when we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of that next cold front that will move through on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking mainly dry weather along with temperatures that will be rebounding for the region.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO