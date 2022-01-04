App State Dominates SoCon Anniversary Team....

Terrell Backman-Carter and standout football player at North Charleston High School was shot and killed this week according to police reports. Police arrived to find Backman-Carter unresponsive behind a building at Pinecrest Apartments with gun shot wounds. His head coach Devon Smalls Jr. posted this on his facebook. “He was...
LSU was outrebounded by South Carolina, 48-25, in a 66-60 loss at the PMAC on Jan. 6, 2022. ‘Mulkey Mania’ resurges LSU women’s basketball fanbase. The LSU women’s basketball team has quickly become the hottest ticket in town. The university reported 9,190 fans showed up for the game against South Carolina.
Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
Only in college football is the rematch considered an anomaly, a specimen to be poked and prodded, worthy of lab coats and latex gloves. The play of emotions, the strategy of play, everything is different from the norm. As Alabama and Georgia prepare to play the College Football Playoff National...
Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is poised to return to college football at a very prominent program. Patterson met Friday with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian about a possible role with the Longhorns, according to multiple reports. Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported that Patterson was a “strong candidate” to join the staff in some role.
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
The 2021 college football season is nearly over, with the FCS National Championship taking place on Saturday and its FBS counterpart kicking off on Monday. Here is our pick and prediction for the NDSU vs. Montana State FCS title match. NDSU vs. Montana State prediction and odds | 2022 FCS...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fans are loading up for Frisco to cheer on the Bison in the FCS National Championship. “We did get word finally on Thursday that our flight was going to fly out at 11:00. Then yesterday we got some urgent messages that our flight isn’t going until 4:00 and then we got changed again to 12:45. So, we’re leaving today at 12:45,” Bison fan Buzz Byzewski said.
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson posted a lengthy Twitter thread recalling his experiences as a "young Black college athlete." which included allegations that Trayvon Martin's photo was used to illustrate a "no hoodie" rule. Coach Urban Meyer first denied it, but later admitted the photo was used.
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is not messing around. Sanders is attempting to shift the tides of college football. He began the process last month when Travis Hunter – the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle – shocked the world and committed and signed with Jackson State.
