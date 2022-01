A new year is here and we are so happy that we can continue to honor amazing community members in the 815 and 608 as Hometown Heroes. When we set out to find our first Hometown Hero of 2022, we came across this nomination letter from a super proud mom in Janesville, Wisconsin named Sandra Pack. Apparently, Sandra is blessed enough to have her very own superhero, and I think this letter she wrote to us about her daughter Savannah Jones will leave you with a big smile on your face too.

