Q: Why are deceased pets being dumped at the animal shelter?. A: “We wish we could answer this question for you but unfortunately we are unsure ourselves,” said Cassie Champlin, office manager/admin assistant for the People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter. “It happens quite often. Both live and deceased pets are dumped here outside of our business hours. It could be for a number of reasons such as not knowing where to dispose of deceased animals or being unable to care for their animals any longer. It is an awful thing for our staff to encounter whether they are alive or deceased. We are happy to help anyone in need if they would just check in with us beforehand.”

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO