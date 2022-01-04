ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Hits KPop Group BTS; 3 Singers Positive Amid Omicron Surge

By Keith Girard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuga, Jin and JM of the Korean pop group BTS are the latest to report COVID-19 infections as the Omicron variant sweeps the United States and the world. Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, is among the researchers around the world following the new...

KTNV

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad. The group's management agency says RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, and another member, Suga, tested positive on Friday. All three took...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Two more members of the K-pop group BTS on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 following their return to South Korea from the band's first pandemic-era concerts in the United States, their management company Big Hit Music said. Rapper RM, 27, and vocalist Jin, 29, were...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Sarah Palin
allkpop.com

BTS's SUGA tests positive for COVID-19

According to Big Hit Music on December 24, BTS member SUGA has tested positive for COVID-19. Read Big Hit Music's official statement, released via Weverse, below:. "Hello, this is Big Hit Music. BTS member SUGA, who received a COVID-19 PCR test immediately after arriving in Korea on December 23 (Thursday),...
WORLD
Soompi

11 Notable K-pop Group Debuts Witnessed In 2021

Every year, the K-pop industry witnesses a surge of new groups making their debuts and showcasing their versatile talents. With catchy title tracks that pique the public’s interest and a following that further helps put these groups on the map, these K-pop debuts showed promising starts. In no particular...
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Five Actors Make the Sports Donga List of Top 10 Korean Contents Worldwide Leaders in 2021 Including Lee Jung Jae, Youn Yeo Jung, Song Joong Ki, Shin Mina, and Ro Woon

Hahaha, four out of five that make sense isn’t so bad a batting average for this outing. Korean newspapers Sports Donga released an article listing the 2021 Top 10 Worldwide Korea Content Leaders, basically the ten people/groups in Korean entertainment that wowed the broader global audience. Of course BTS is on there lol, those boys remain singlehandedly generating their own Hallyu wave but I was more interested in the acting side of this list. Oscar winner Youn Yeo Jung is on the list for Minari, absolutely an acting legend and her acceptance speech as well *chef’s kiss*. Lee Jung Jae for Squid Game totally deserved, he’s been top of Chungmuro for twenty plus years but this is a whole ‘nother level of fame. A-listers Song Joong Ki for Vincenzo and Shin Mina for Hometown Cha Cha Cha also made the list, those two dramas were popular on television broadcast with domestic ratings as well as leading the streaming viewership on Netflix. But the final actor to make the lead just made me headscratch – Ro Woon for The King’s Affection. Like, whut? If he is that well known now internationally for TKA that’s great but I have a hard time believing it.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

Big Hit Music Announces BTS RM and Jin's Full Recovery from COVID-19

Following BTS Suga, members RM and Jin have also made their full recoveries. Keep on reading to know more. Big Hit Music Announce BTS RM and Jin's Full Recovery from COVID-19 Back on December 25, it was revealed by Big Hit Music that BTS members RM and Jin had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from their personal and official schedules in the United States, with Jin exhibiting mild symptoms of fever. A day prior, fellow member Suga had tested positive as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Comments / 0

Community Policy