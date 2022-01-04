COVID Hits KPop Group BTS; 3 Singers Positive Amid Omicron Surge

Hahaha, four out of five that make sense isn’t so bad a batting average for this outing. Korean newspapers Sports Donga released an article listing the 2021 Top 10 Worldwide Korea Content Leaders, basically the ten people/groups in Korean entertainment that wowed the broader global audience. Of course BTS is on there lol, those boys remain singlehandedly generating their own Hallyu wave but I was more interested in the acting side of this list. Oscar winner Youn Yeo Jung is on the list for Minari, absolutely an acting legend and her acceptance speech as well *chef’s kiss*. Lee Jung Jae for Squid Game totally deserved, he’s been top of Chungmuro for twenty plus years but this is a whole ‘nother level of fame. A-listers Song Joong Ki for Vincenzo and Shin Mina for Hometown Cha Cha Cha also made the list, those two dramas were popular on television broadcast with domestic ratings as well as leading the streaming viewership on Netflix. But the final actor to make the lead just made me headscratch – Ro Woon for The King’s Affection. Like, whut? If he is that well known now internationally for TKA that’s great but I have a hard time believing it.

