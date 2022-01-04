ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are The Nordic Countries’ Sustainable Aviation Goals Realistic?

By Linnea Ahlgren
simpleflying.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden aims to make the entire country climate neutral by 2045, transitioning towards negative emissions beyond that date. Finland also wants zero-emission domestic air travel by 2045. Norway is aiming for all domestic short-haul flights to be electric by 2040. Meanwhile, Denmark just set itself an even tighter deadline – no...

simpleflying.com

simpleflying.com

Back Again: The World’s Only Active Airline Airbus A340-500

The A340-500 is virtually extinct in scheduled airline use. In 2021, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) used one aircraft between Baku and Moscow and the Turkish resort of Bodrum before the type was grounded in early September. It marked the end of the A340-500 commercially, but it was only temporary. One aircraft has returned to service, but for how long?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries With the Highest CO2 Emissions Per Capita

The Paris Agreement in 2015 was an historic accord that committed nations on every continent to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal was to limit the rise in mean global temperature to less than a 2ºC (3.6ºF) – and preferably no more than a 1.5ºC (2.7ºF) – differential over pre-industrial levels. The agreement operates on a […]
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

Which Was The Most On-Time Airline Last Year?

With 2021 in the bag, airlines will be looking back at their performance and seeing where they can improve. There are some expected results but plenty of surprises when looking at which operators were the most on time. Cirium has shared a report highlighting the airlines that are most frequently...
simpleflying.com

Return Of The A380: The British Airways Fleet In 2022

UK flag carrier British Airways boasts a large and diverse fleet of jet-powered airliners. The London-based oneworld founding member has more than 250 aircraft at its disposal, with a further 24 active at its regional subsidiary, BA CityFlyer. This year will see the Airbus A380 return to widespread service at the airline, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Could Be Forced To Fly 18,000 Empty Planes To Keep Slots

The Lufthansa Group has said that it will be forced to fly the equivalent of 18,000 empty planes during the winter season in order to keep its valuable airport slots. The ‘use it or lose it’ slot rule had been suspended in March 2020, but was brought back incrementally and now stands at 50%. Despite canceling some 33,000 flights, the airline fears unnecessary flights will be operated just to preserve its slots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

Over Five Hours: The World’s Longest Embraer E2 Route

This month the world’s longest Embraer E2 route is operated by Norway’s Widerøe. It is the 2,336-mile (3,760km) link from Bergen to Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands and has an outbound flight time (rather than block time) of over five hours. Widerøe is one of seven active operators of the E2, and its main competitor (aside from the E1 version) is the A220.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Aviation will be ‘smaller but greener’ after pandemic, says industry veteran

One of the leading figures in UK aviation has predicted “the ‘old normal’ is not going to return” for airlines and airports.Tim Jeans, director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, told the travel podcast of The Independent: “The ‘new normal’ is going to be different. I think aviation for at least five years hence is going to be materially smaller that it was.“Even when we’re out of this, the impact and the uncertainty that the pandemic has generated in our population and those overseas will just make people less carefree about the way they look at travel.“Nonetheless, we are a curious race...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

France Moves The United States Onto Its Travel Red List

France has moved the United States from its amber travel list to its red travel list. The change means that the United States is now considered a high COVID-19 risk by the country. As such, passengers wishing to travel to France from the United States will face stricter regulations that are based on the individual’s vaccination status.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Akasa Air: India’s Boeing 737 MAX Startup Reveals Its Branding

We finally know what Akasa Air’s MAX 737 airplanes will look like. On December 22nd, the Indian ultra-low-cost startup airline unveiled its branding, revealing the aircraft livery, the company’s tagline, and spoke about its vision of welcoming passengers of all socio-economic backgrounds. While there’s still time before the carrier’s plan of a 2022 summer launch, the unveiling of its colors and logo has offered us for the first time a clearer picture of the brand’s official identity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

airBaltic Increased Its Sustainable Fuel Usage By 20% In 2021

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, announced Tuesday that 2021 saw a significant increase in the carrier’s use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Just before the turn of the year, the airline operated a flight powered to 37% by SAF from Neste – its highest proportion to date. It’s...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Denmark Targets 2030 For Fossil Fuel-Free Domestic Flights

The Danish government yesterday announced that it has a mission to have all of its country’s domestic flights free from fossil fuels by the end of the decade. Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, shared that she wants to “make flying green.”. New Year’s resolution. During her...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Happy New Year: India – Saudi Arabia Travel Bubble Launches Tomorrow

While regular international flights to India remain suspended in an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, from January 1st, 2022, select passengers will be able to travel between the South Asian country and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. A couple of days ago, the two parties signed an agreement to create a travel bubble, making Saudi Arabia number 34 on India’s air corridor list.
LIFESTYLE
Computer Weekly

Top 10 Nordic IT stories of 2021

The Nordic region offers the world a melting pot of tech, with its huge traditional industries and world-leading tech startup hubs. It might be a lot smaller in terms of investment and people, but the Nordic region is emulating the US’s Silicon Valley, making the countries the perfect places to try out new technology.
TECHNOLOGY
simpleflying.com

Emirates Plans 5 More Airbus A380 Routes This Year

Emirates has scheduled the A380 to five more cities: Birmingham, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Prague, all previously served by the double-decker. It’ll also deploy the two-class, 615-seater to more places. It may seem optimistic and things could change, but we see what is planned. Birmingham and more...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

South Africa Bird Strike Breaks Propeller Shattering Plane Window

Bird strikes are not uncommon in aviation. Thankfully, most incidents are relatively minor, although some can be much more serious. Such was the case on a flight yesterday when a Jetstream JS-41 operated by South African airline Airlink suffered a snapped propellor blade as a result of the strike. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the aircraft was seriously damaged.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Discovery

Sustainable Aviation Will Reduce Jet Fuel Emissions to Zero

The US government says lowering aviation emissions 20 percent by 2030 is realistic and the industry should achieve net zero emissions by 2050. To hit net zero – where carbon from jet fuel and other sources is balanced by removing an equal amount from the atmosphere – the airlines must cut fuel emissions and offset the rest.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

How Will The Third Wave Affect India’s Aviation Recovery?

As India enters its third wave of cases, all eyes are on the aviation industry and how it will be impacted. While the second wave in April-May set back the recovery significantly, airlines will be hoping that the third wave is less severe. Let’s investigate the potential impact on traffic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Pre-departure travel tests set to be scrapped

Pre-departure coronavirus tests for arriving travellers are likely to be scrapped.The move would be a major boost for holidaymakers planning winter sun breaks and the beleaguered travel and tourism industry.The testing rules for international travel will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee on Wednesday.The PA news agency understands that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is pressing for a relaxation of restrictions to help the airline sector.There have been calls to drop the requirement for even fully vaccinated travellers to take a PCR test after arriving in the UK – but such a move may be...
WORLD

