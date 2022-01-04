Are The Nordic Countries’ Sustainable Aviation Goals Realistic?

One of the leading figures in UK aviation has predicted “the ‘old normal’ is not going to return” for airlines and airports.Tim Jeans, director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, told the travel podcast of The Independent: “The ‘new normal’ is going to be different. I think aviation for at least five years hence is going to be materially smaller that it was.“Even when we’re out of this, the impact and the uncertainty that the pandemic has generated in our population and those overseas will just make people less carefree about the way they look at travel.“Nonetheless, we are a curious race...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO