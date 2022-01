My exciting New Year’s plan this weekend mainly involves noshing on a charcuterie board while waiting for the clock to strike midnight. I love making a plentiful spread and going all out with various cheeses and dried Italian meats, and I’ve always wanted to learn how to make a salami rose. I absolutely believe that we eat with our eyes first — and going the extra mile to make something stand out beautifully on a charcuterie board can entice our taste buds even more. Since salami is one of my favorite cured meats, it deserves to really shine! This year, I’ll be able to pull it off easily thanks to a hack that uses a simple kitchen staple: a wine glass.

