ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China locks down city after three confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Misty Severi, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 4 days ago

China placed nearly 1.2 million residents in lockdown on Tuesday in the central city of Yuzhou after three people in the city tested positive for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. Residents are required to stay home, and residential communities within the city are required to post sentries at their gates....

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Beijing Olympics#Covid#Reuters#Yuzhou
Daily Mail

'Starving' residents of quarantined Chinese city desperately barter electronics for food – as ANOTHER city of 1.2million is locked down due to just THREE Covid cases

Residents of quarantined Chinese city Xian have been desperately bartering electronics for food amid worsening fears of shortages and starvation. It comes as Yuzhou, a city of 1.2million in central China, was locked down on Tuesday after just three asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were recorded. Xian's 13 million residents have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi’an

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China on Wednesday reported a major drop in COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has sharply disrupted the lives of its 13 million residents. The National Health Commission announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after “super-spreader” event

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai health authorities warned on Wednesday that residents should brace themselves for a potential jump in coronavirus cases after classifying the country’s first cluster of the Omicron variant as a super-spreader incident. The Omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Foreign Policy

Can China Lock Down Again?

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: A total lockdown in Xian starts to strain the population, anti-government protests erupt in neighboring Kazakhstan, and Beijing’s air quality meets nationwide standards for the first time. If you would like to receive China Brief in your inbox...
CHINA
WPRI 12 News

WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” However, the number of weekly recorded deaths declined.
WEATHER
theedgemarkets.com

China tests thousands in iPhone city as Covid-19 cases spread

(Jan 7): Hundreds of thousands of workers at iPhone maker Foxconn Technology Group and Huawei Technologies Co are being tested for Covid-19 as China’s latest outbreak shows no signs of easing, with cases cropping up across the country and technology hub Shenzhen on high alert. The government in the...
WORLD
Gazette

Blacklisted North Korea claims Olympic boycott due to 'hostile forces' moves' and pandemic

North Korea said its athletes would skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics despite the closeted nation already being suspended from participation. State-run media claimed the pandemic was the reason for the decision but made no mention of the International Olympic Committee in September barring North Korea from taking part in the games through 2022 after refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Summer Games.
SPORTS
The Independent

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus.Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday that government officials had attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public.Fears of a new virus cluster were sparked when the two guests tested positive. On Friday, health authorities said all guests at the Jan. 3 party would be classified as close contacts and be sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended was declared a false positive on Saturday. But on Saturday, health officials said the second case -- a woman whose virus test was conducted by her doctor husband -- was a false positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

BEIJING (AP) — A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said. Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, officials told a...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were ordered into quarantine on Friday after a coronavirus cluster detected at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite widened. The high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they prepare to install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ordered a probe into 13 top officials who attended the party, vowing that "appropriate action" will be taken after an investigation is complete. The 13 officials -- including the city's police, immigration and anti-corruption chiefs -- were ordered not to work during quarantine, and that days spent in isolation will come out of their holiday allowances.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy