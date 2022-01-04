China locks down city after three confirmed cases of COVID-19

Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were ordered into quarantine on Friday after a coronavirus cluster detected at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite widened.
The high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they prepare to install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ordered a probe into 13 top officials who attended the party, vowing that "appropriate action" will be taken after an investigation is complete.
The 13 officials -- including the city's police, immigration and anti-corruption chiefs -- were ordered not to work during quarantine, and that days spent in isolation will come out of their holiday allowances.
