ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD’s new Zen 3+ Ryzen 6000 mobile APUs support DDR5 RAM and USB4

PCGamesN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is already creating waves with its Alder Lake lineup, and the company is reportedly cooking up an i7 laptop chip that’s 25% faster than AMD’s current offering. However, it looks like the red team is gearing up to defend its mobile CPU crown, as it...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Get the almost maxed-out Lenovo Thinkpad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 32GB RAM and 4K IPS display for just US$968

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Productivity Laptops

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 laptop has been announced by the brand ahead of CES 2022 as a computing solution for users seeking out a way to enjoy enhanced productivity from anywhere. The latest version of the laptop features an eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and a battery pack...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Usb4#Apus#Ces 2022#Gpu Compute Units#Tdp#Apu#Fsr#Ryzen Apus
IGN

Deal Alert: New Dell XPS Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 Series Video Card Ships in January

Previously Dell's only PC option that offered an Intel Alder Lake CPU, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 series video cards was in the form of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC. At a cost of about $2900 for an Intel Core i7 RTX 3080 combo, it's out of reach for many people. Now, Dell has extended similar buildout options to their new 2021-2022 Dell XPS gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

AMD Ryzen chips to power new Tesla Model 3 & Model Y infotainment systems

On Tuesday, it was revealed via Teslascope (@teslascope on Twitter) that the 2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are expected to be equipped with new next-gen AMD Ryzen chips for their MCU3 Infotainment Computer, replacing the current Intel Atom A3950 chips in previous models. AMD powers newest infotainment...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen processors will be unveiled at CES 2022

AMD is apparently set to reveal the next generation of Ryzen processors based on the Zen 4 architecture at the upcoming CES 2022, which is set to happen right at the start of the year despite most companies backing out of a physical attendance. The information was confirmed by AMD CTO Mark Papermaster in an interview with Forbes (via Digital Trends), who said that “some” products will be at CES, but more will be revealed throughout the year.
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Rumored AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 9 6900HX specs reveal new Radeon 680M integrated graphics

AMD has been using iterations of its Vega graphics architecture for several APU generations now and that means an upgrade is long overdue. This could soon be happening in the form of the Ryzen 6000 series mobile APUs with the introduction of new integrated RDNA 2 graphics allegedly named "600M series", according to a report by fellow outlet Wccftech.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
Tom's Hardware

Linux 5.16 Provides Performance Boost for AMD Ryzen APUs

Linux 5.16 just dropped a few days ago, and with it arrives some performance gains for laptops equipped with AMD's Ryzen CPUs with Radeon integrated graphics, according to Phoronix. In most of the benchmarks Phoronix tested, Linux 5.16 provides anywhere between 5%-14% more performance compared to previous Linux kernels, including 5.15 and 5.11.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD will reveal its next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that the company will show off its next-generation Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022. Tentatively named Ryzen 7000, these processors are said to use a new manufacturing process that could offer up to a 25% boost in single-core performance. In a recent interview, the executive...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

BIOSTAR Adds AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Support To Its A320MH Motherboard

BIOSTAR has announced that its only A320 motherboard, the A320MH, can now support AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs, thanks to a new BIOS. AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Support Added To BIOSTAR's A320MH Motherboard, Entry-Level Board With Up To 16 Core Support. The latest motherboard BIOS for the BIOSTAR A320MH adds AMD...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX Zen 3+ APU May Have A Radeon 600 Series Surprise On Board

It is widely expected that AMD will introduce some new processors at or around the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, as it has a livestream planned for the day before the event kicks off. If a recent leak is true, a new line of APUs will be among the announcements, with some interesting details emerging about AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX ‘Rembrandt’ APU Specs Leak Out: 8 Enhanced 6nm Zen 3 Cores, 20 MB Cache, 4.6 GHz Increase & Radeon 680M ‘RDNA 2’ Built-in Graphics

At this time now we have an attention-grabbing leak for many who are ready for next-gen AMD laptops powered by the Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APU such because the Ryzen 9 6900HX. AMD Excessive-Efficiency Laptops With Ryzen 9 6900HX ‘Rembrandt’ APU To Pack 8 Enhanced Zen 3 Cores on 6nm Course of & Radeon 680M ‘RDNA 2’ iGPU.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD's Zen 3 Rembrandt APU Pictured, Specs Allegedly Exposed

A few days are left before AMD reportedly unveils its codenamed Rembrandt accelerated processing unit (APU) for notebooks, but many details about the chip have already leaked. The first pictures of AMD's Rembrandt indicate that it will be one of AMD's biggest APUs in recent years due to its performance-oriented design. Also, the family could include as many as 24 models, such as standard 28W parts, Pro parts, and 45W SKUs for high-performance laptops.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Forget your gaming PC, XPG wants to stick an SSD inside your mouse

Unlike the chonkiness of hard drives, the beauty of solid state drives (SSDs) is that they’re small enough to fit just about anywhere. And in true CES fashion, XPG is now looking outside of your gaming PC to house its next set of storage, with its XPG Vault gaming mouse concept.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

AMD’s Radeon Super Sampling will bring upscaling to almost every game

Upscaling tools are a lifesaver when attempting to boost fps, helping strike a balance between performance and visuals. While Nvidia DLSS often overshadows FidelityFX, it’s not inherently compatible with your entire gaming PC library, meaning you could struggle to run the latest games at either 4K, or on ageing rigs. Thankfully, AMD just announced Radeon Super Resolution, a new upscaler that should work with just about any game.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy