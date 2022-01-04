ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang offered around Europe’s top clubs as Arsenal look to offload striker with Barcelona interested

By Kostas Lianos
 5 days ago

ARSENAL outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly been made available for a transfer to Europe's biggest hitters.

Aubameyang has been frozen out of the squad by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta following another disciplinary breach last month as he returned late from a visit to France.

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been made available for a transfer this month Credit: Getty

According to the Mail, clubs across the continent have been informed they can sign the out-of-favour striker as early as this month as Arsenal are happy to offload him.

The Gabon international has been previously linked with a move to Barcelona, who are desperate to bolster their attack following Sergio Aguero's shock retirement.

Barca are reportedly keen to sign the 32-year-old but only on loan, due to their ongoing financial difficulties.

Juventus are also keeping tabs on Aubameyang and so are Newcastle, who are also looking to land him on loan.

However, a potential deal wouldn't come easy as the centre-forward is on international duty with Gabon ahead of this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Plus, his £350,000-a-week salary could also prove to be a significant obstacle, especially for cash-strapped Barcelona.

Arteta's decision to strip the former Borussia Dortmund star of the captain's armband could drive his price down as well.

Arsenal haven't made a concrete decision about Aubameyang's future but it looks bleak.

Arteta is also looking at the possibility of losing Ainsley Maitland-Niles as well as Sead Kolasinac.

Maitland-Niles has been linked with Roma and is keen to move to Serie A but it is understood he will stay put at the Emirates if the Gunners refuse to let him go mid-season.

Kolasinac, on the other hand, has attracted interest from Marseille and Watford in the window.

