School closes entire year group with just one day’s notice as parents forced to teach children at home

By Emma James
The US Sun
 5 days ago
A PRIMARY school has already been forced to send an entire year group home for two days because of “staffing issues.”

Haveley Hey Community School in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, has told two Year Six classes to stay home.

The academy, run by the Children of Success Schools Trust, had been due to welcome pupils back to the classroom today like many all over the country.

But parents were shocked to receive a message informing them that the school would not be reopening for the older years.

In a message the school said: "I am very sorry, but Year 6 will not to open to pupils tomorrow or Wednesday.

"This is due to significant staffing issues. We have considered all the options and are closing the year group as a last resort.

"I hope to have something in place for Thursday and will keep you updated."

The move comes after head teachers warned that the profession may be overwhelmed with a staffing crisis caused by Covid cases.

Some schoolchildren could be forced to go back to virtual learning because of the lack of staff.

The majority of schools currently have enough Covid tests to safely reopen today, but they could close if the virus wipes out a lot of the workforce.

One mum of a pupil who attends the school in Manchester said that she understood the decision – but that did not make it any easier.

She told the MEN: "I work at a different school so I have to get my mum to be

with my daughter.

"We have work posted for the children on the class dojo, but it's not the same as being in school."

Teachers have already warned that areas with higher cases could struggle with finding enough supply teachers to cover gaps caused by the virus.

Secondary school pupils now have to wear facemasks in the classroom again with ministers desperately trying to avoid another home-schooling fiasco.

Other worst-case proposals include teaching multiple classes in school halls – which has been blasted by teachers for not being a “long term” solution.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has admitted that facemasks in schools make it more “challenging” for pupils and teachers.

He insisted he would do everything possible to keep schools open, but could not rule out closing them entirely if it were deemed necessary.

Despite self-isolation rules being changed, teachers might be forced to stay at home for 10 days after testing positive.

It means parents could find themselves plunged into the chaos of last year's spring term, with pupils and teachers repeatedly being sent home unnecessarily.

Many may have to go back to home schooling or rush to find childcare at the last minute.

Kids have returend to school today and must undergo regular testing Credit: Reuters

