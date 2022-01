Looking for new ways to innovate desktop chassis for computer builds, CyberPowerPC has unveiled a new technology that is thinking outside of the box. At CES 2022, CyberPowerPC has unveiled its KINETIC desktop chassis. Kinetic architecture is used in building architecture to allow for moving parts when necessary. CyberPowerPC is implementing this into the front of these cases to allow air flow when needed as the parts move by themselves. The parts are 18 individual vents that articulate necessary air flow based on the individual temperature of the chassis at any given point.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO