As recently as 2017, David Ojabo had never played American football. After all, the sport wasn't especially big in Aberdeenshire. Yet later this year, he is set to become an NFL star after declaring for the 2022 draft. In fact, by the end of April, the 21-year-old could be one of the most lavishly-paid Scottish athletes on the planet.

