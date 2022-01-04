ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Embattled Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Will Not Be Prosecuted In Groping Case, Albany District Attorney Confirms

By Molly Claire Goddard
Ok Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Cuomo will not be charged in the criminal sexual assault case in which he was accused of groping a former employee. According to New York Times, Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced on Tuesday, January 4, that the former governor of New York, 64, will not be prosecuted for...

Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Andrew Cuomo turns 64, posts photo of tiny birthday party

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked his birthday with a tiny party attended by one of his daughters — and two guests who attended via cellphone video, according to a photo he posted online Tuesday. The Instagram image shows Cuomo, who turned 64 on Monday, looking scruffy and wearing a dark...
POLITICS
Deadline

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Return Millions From Covid-19 Book Proceeds

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered to return millions of dollars in proceeds from a book he wrote last year on the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution ordering Cuomo to return an estimated $5.1 million to the state’s attorney general, according to the Associated Press. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment, plans to seek court action if the order is enforced, his attorney, Jim McGuire, said in a statement. McGuire said that the ethics panel’s actions “are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.” Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was published last year. A lawyer for commission initially approved Cuomo’s request to write the book and collect payments for it. But the commission, in its resolution, said that “state property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the book,” per CBS News. The commission enforces the state ethics laws covering state employees. What’s unclear is whether the proceeds from the book would ultimately be returned to Penguin Random House. More to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM

No criminal charges against Cuomo in Westchester but ‘concerning’ conduct found credible: DA

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Westchester County regarding two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday. “Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation. However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment. A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

2021 Notebook: The scandals that took down Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered 2021 seeing his reputation as a leader in the COVID-19 fight starting to fray. The trouble came in waves. In January, the state’s attorney general issued a report confirming that thousands more people had died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes than Cuomo’s administration had previously acknowledged. Over the next few months, several women came foward with tales of being leered at, unwanted touches, suggestive comments and one said, being groped on her breast. The AP’s correspondent in Albany, New York, talks says covering Cuomo’s administration was a reminder to always be skeptical about the information she was getting.
HEALTH
NBC San Diego

No Charges for Cuomo After Albany DA Decides to Drop Groping Case

The Albany District Attorney has dropped the groping case against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying that although the allegations are credible and troubling, they wouldn't be able to "prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt." Cuomo's arraignment was initially postponed from November until January after the Albany...
ALBANY, NY
KABC

No charges for resigned-in-shame former NY Governor Cuomo

Charges will not be pursued against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his alleged inappropriate touching. Although, the DA said the investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in two separate instances did happen. The Westchester County DA’s Office said it cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of New York’s criminal laws.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

A Cuomo comeback? Possible, but not likely says Skidmore political science professor

Could former Governor Andrew Cuomo make a political comeback?. Speculation is growing in some corners after the news this week that two District Attorneys will not press criminal charges against the former Governor for accusations of inappropriate conduct. Skidmore University Political Science Professor Christopher B. Mann told the Albany Times-Union a Cuomo comeback would take “a really unlikely alignment of lucky stars.”
EDUCATION
The Independent

Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent

The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor's decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason...
POLITICS

