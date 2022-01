As 2022 begins, Star Wars gaming fans have plenty to be excited about. Last year gave us lots of news, beginning with the revival in January of the Lucasfilm Games brand, and throughout 2021 we received announcements of several new games. For many fans, the most promising upcoming release is the remake of BioWare’s classic RPG, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, or KOTOR (as it’s frequently called). The title was finally announced last September as part of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event, and while there’s a lot that we still don’t know about the game, we do have some concrete details.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO