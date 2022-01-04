ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Canada improves to 1-1 at ATP Cup with win over Great Britain

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada evened its record at 1-1 at the ATP Cup with a 2-1 victory over Great Britain on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia. Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime teamed up to beat Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1...

www.sportsnet.ca

