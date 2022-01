At approximately 6 AM on Monday, December 6th JPD officers were dispatched to the Admiral Gas Station at 846 W. Ave for a reported armed robbery. 3 subjects entered the store while a 4th held the door opened and acted as a lookout. One of the 3 subjects pulled a handgun and pointed at the clerk. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a white minivan.

