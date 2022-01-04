“WHERE BIG KIDS GO TO PLAY” Don’t Miss the Toyman Toy Show in St. Louis This Sunday January 9th

A once thriving mall in a St. Louis suburb now sits vacant as the building is starting to fall in. The Jamestown Mall was once a full capacity mall with four anchor stores and tons of smaller stores within the mall. Once the anchor stores started closing their doors (Dillard's, JCPenney, Macy's & Sears) the mall slowly started its decline and in July of 20104 closed their doors for good. Built in 1972, the Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Missouri stood tall against its competitor retail shops. Even adding a movie theater in the 1990s, but as we've all witnessed over the years, the malls across America have taken a big hit in trails.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO