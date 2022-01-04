ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Chanelle Hayes says she 'can't sleep' because her 'bones feel like they're going to explode' after revealing M.E. diagnosis following 9st weight loss

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Chanelle Hayes has revealed she 'can't sleep' because her 'bones feel like they're going to explode' as she details the symptoms of her M.E..

The former Big Brother star, 34, took to her Instagram Story in the middle of Monday night after becoming exasperated with her pain.

Last week Chanelle revealed she has been diagnosed with M.E. or CFS (chronic fatigue symptom) after losing nine stone following a gastric sleeve operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYp3s_0dcZUxJS00
Tough: Chanelle Hayes has revealed she 'can't sleep' because her 'bones feel like they're going to explode' as she details the symptoms of her M.E.

Posting on social media she wrote: 'When you can't sleep because your bones are hurting' alongside a gif of a woman in pain sat in bed.

In another story she said: 'Aaaaaaaand back awake because my bones feel like they're going to explode'.

She then asked her followers if anyone else was struggling to sleep that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40na0b_0dcZUxJS00
Health: Last week Chanelle revealed she has been diagnosed with M.E. or CFS (chronic fatigue symptom) after losing nine stone following a gastric sleeve operation

Last week Chanelle said her health has got so bad she can no longer go to the gym, drink alcohol or enjoy nights out with friends because she’s always so exhausted.

She told The Sun that her condition went undiagnosed for four years due to her being obese - but has dropped from a size 18 to a size 10.

Chanelle told the publication: 'I thought "I'm overweight, it's my own fault, no wonder I'm tired all of the time and no wonder my joints are killing me."

'Then as I started to lose weight I felt like the pain was getting worse and worse.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLhag_0dcZUxJS00
Ouch: The former Big Brother star, 34, took to her Instagram Story in the middle of Monday night after becoming exasperated with her pain

Chanelle said the pain is like childbirth, and she feels like her 'bones are going to explode'.

Common symptoms of ME/CFS include feeling extremely tired all the time and still feeling tired after resting or sleeping.

She then detailed how she is struggling with the disease because it is invisible and that people think she is lazy.

She said: 'There are days I've slept for 14 hours and when I wake up in the morning I still haven't got enough energy to brush my teeth or do my hair.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsGYe_0dcZUxJS00
Difficult: In another story she said: 'Aaaaaaaand back awake because my bones feel like they're going to explode'

She has been left not even being able to the gym as she is too tired, and, as a result of the condition, she has lost more weight than she wanted to because she is asleep a lot of the time.

Chanelle also detailed how she is missing out on time with her children Blakely, 11, and Frankie, four, because she is asleep so much of the time.

She then shared how the condition makes her feel, and she said that it feels like there's a volcano inside her bones.

Although there is no cure for the disease, Chanelle has been trying to work out her triggers and what makes her tired to keep the disease under control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305G5l_0dcZUxJS00
Candid: The star has been open about her weight-loss, earlier this year disclosing that she had been under the knife and received gastric band surgery (pictured left this year and right in 2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NuUa_0dcZUxJS00

She's also on seven medications a day to keep her chronic pain at bay.

She hopes that she will not need full time care, and called her boyfriend Dan an 'attribute.'

Chanelle previously thought she had fibromyalgia as the symptoms she was feeling were similar.

She said at the time: 'Today is one of those days where getting in the shower made me need a 3 hour sleep. Now my joints feel like they might explode.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnycb_0dcZUxJS00
Body Positivity: Chanelle has been showcasing her incredible weight-loss on social media in recent months

Earlier this month Chanelle shared in a post she's been struggling with exhaustion, pain, aches, and headaches, which has led her to believe she could be suffering from Fibromyalgia.

She wrote alongside a glum faced selfie: 'So lately I've been undergoing lots of medical stuff, ruling out certain conditions etc.

'At the minute, what I'm presenting to docs (after ruling out all other things via bloods, scans etc) is pointing towards fibromyalgia.

The star has been open about her weight-loss, earlier this year disclosing that she had been under the knife and received gastric band surgery.

In the Q&A with her followers she disclosed that she is currently a healthy nine stone.

Previously having struggled with her weight she has managed to lose a huge 8 stone following the surgery.

The star's weight has fluctuated dramatically over the past few years as her unhealthy relationship with food saw her weight creep up to 17 stone in 2019.

What is ME/CFS?

Myalgic encephalomyelitis, also called chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS, is a long-term condition with a wide range of symptoms. The most common symptom is extreme tiredness.

Common symptoms of ME/CFS include feeling extremely tired all the time – may find it very hard to do daily activities still feeling tired after resting or sleeping

Taking a long time to recover after physical activity

Problems sleeping, such as waking up often during the night

Problems with thinking, memory and concentration

Some people with ME/CFS may also have other symptoms, including

Muscle or joint pain

Headaches

A sore throat

Flu-like symptoms

Feeling dizzy or sick

Fast or irregular heartbeats (heart palpitations)

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Bebe Rexha Cries As She Says She "[Feels] Embarrassed" About Weight Gain

Fans of Bebe Rexha have noticed that the singer hasn't been as active on social media as she usually is, and she has returned with an explanation. Throughout her career, the Popstar has often opened up about personal struggles, including her parents getting COVID-19 as well as her journey after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Rexha has also spoken about her body and is known for showing off her curves online, but in a tearful TikTok video, she revealed her battle with accepting her current weight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chanelle Hayes
Daily Mail

Jessica Simpson describes being hospitalized on a breathing machine with severe bronchitis while 34 weeks pregnant and 260lbs: 'I couldn't breathe'

Jessica Simpson has revealed terrifying details about her 2019 hospitalization while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Birdie Mae. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the 41-year-old pop star recounted being put on a breathing machine during a bout of severe bronchitis ahead of giving birth to her third child.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Jazz Jennings Struggles In The Gym After 100 Pound Weight Gain As Her Family Tries To Hold Her Accountable: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Jazz Jennings is attempting to shed some weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds, but finding the process to be extremely difficult. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all new episode of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old hits the gym with the motivation of her pals. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she spills in a confessional, reported People.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Problems#Chronic Pain#Back Pain#Instagram Story#Sun
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare

A wise woman once said, “The hospital system is overwhelmed to the point of near collapse due to an out of control pandemic and this woman is FARTING HERSELF into a hospital bed? Take some Gas X and unbutton your pants like the rest of us.” I think we all can learn a lesson here. […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Losing that puppy fat! Bulldog whose weight crept up to 5st because she was overfed and didn't go on walks sheds 2st after being rehomed and put on a diet by her new owners

An adorable pooch who piled on pounds after scoffing hundreds of sausages has managed to shed a third of her body weight after being put on a strict fitness regime and diet. Three-year-old bulldog Pearl ballooned to nearly 5 stone after tucking into tons of Cumberland sausages on the sofa while with her old owners.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

I had a panic attack when my butt ache turned out to be terminal cancer

A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

281K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy