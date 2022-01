Valentine's Day is just about a month away and if you really want to surprise your sweetheart this year, the time to start planning is now!. For the record, my husband and I do not really celebrate Valentine's Day. We might grab some chocolate for each other and order a heart-shaped pizza, but that is about it. Celebrating Valentine's Day in a big way may not be our thing, but a little romance now and again definitely is!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO