Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Gevo, World Energy, Velocys

By 2028, the global NMR spectrometer market is estimated to reach USD 1,098.7 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the forecast period. The market is likely to be driven by rising demand in the chemical industry to analyse food and agricultural samples, academics, and various other chemical structures. The NMR spectrometer is thought to have a lot of promise in the medical field because it is one of the most advanced and complex equipment for analysing pharmaceutical and medical specimens in a short amount of time, which is fueling the market's growth. "NMR Spectrometer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sub-100 MHz, 300-400 MHz, 500 MHz, 900 MHz, and More MHz), By End-Use Industry (Academic, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Chemical Industry, Agriculture & Food Industries, Oil & Gas Industries, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028," according to the report. In 2020, the market was worth USD 859.5 million.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO