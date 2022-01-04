Disney makes Wells Fargo's Signature Picks on content optimism

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded his rating on the stock of Lionsgate on Tuesday and called The Walt Disney Co. and Discovery his top picks for 2022 among entertainment companies with big market capitalizations. He also raised his financial estimates for large-screen exhibitor Imax, calling its stock his favorite idea among small- to mid-sized stocks. He had previously also highlighted its upside before the end of 2021. It had been a mixed 2021 for Hollywood stocks and Cahall highlighted that he was picky early in the new year. “Into 2022, we’re choosy,” he said. “We like Disney for large-capitalization growth with content spend...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO