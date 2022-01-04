ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Kaine: 'Miserable' commute became a survival project

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sen. Tim Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual...

www.timesdaily.com

WAVY News 10

Va. Sen Tim Kaine reflects on 27 hours in I-95 backup

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Winter weather caused a nightmare travel situation for drivers on Interstate 95 on Monday and Tuesday. People were stuck in a 50-mile backup with no way to get off the interstate. One of the drivers stuck was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. It took him 27 hours to get from Richmond to Washington, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

After 27 hours in gridlock, Sen. Kaine doubles down on need for infrastructure investment

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Getting stuck in 50 miles of gridlock has Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine doubling down on President Biden’s trillion dollar infrastructure bill. The Virginia senator was among the hundreds of drivers trapped on I-95 following a winter storm that produced snow fall rates of two inches per hour Monday. Kaine spent 27 hours driving from Richmond to Washington.
VIRGINIA STATE
Times Daily

A year after Jan. 6, Congress more deeply divided than ever

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply divided Congress is showing the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national crisis that pulls the country together, the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, only seems to have pushed lawmakers further apart. Support local journalism reporting on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Live updates: The nation remembers the Jan. 6 insurrection

It has been a year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Officials and lawmakers are giving a series of remarks and remembrances, beginning with President Biden, who strongly condemned the attack, and Vice President Harris, who called on the Senate to protect voting rights. Follow our updates throughout the...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on How the Attack on the Capitol Became an Attack on Voting Rights

One year ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was standing in the U.S. Capitol, helping to count the ballots from the 2020 presidential election, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the building and the people inside. The insurrectionists were intent on overturning the election results, and while they failed, 19 states have since passed laws to restrict voting rights. Looking back on Jan. 6, Klobuchar tells ELLE.com that it was only the beginning of a “coordinated effort to introduce legislation all over this country to undermine our democracy.” It’s why she’s now decided to focus her attention on protecting voting rights, including pushing to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would expand access and put in place national standards for all voters. Below, she shares, in her own words, what she remembers from that dark day and what the country must do now to move forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Steer Clear Of Events Marking Capitol Riot Anniversary

WASHINGTON ― Most Republican lawmakers aren’t planning to attend official events marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, one of the darkest days in American democracy. As with everything in Congress these days, the question of whether to mark the anniversary of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Sen. Kaine Stuck in Blizzard Traffic in Northern Virginia

A Virginia Senator was among thousands of travelers stranded overnight on 1-95 after a large snowstorm caused several car wrecks on the interstate. “I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with [the Virginia Department of Transportation] to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Tuesday morning on Twitter.
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond.com

Kaine reaches Washington safely after 27 hours in 'survival project' on I-95

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., returned to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night as the Senate’s unquestioned road warrior. Kaine posted a photograph on Facebook of his car outside the Capitol with the caption: “Ok after 27 hours on the road from Richmond to DC, very happy to be back in the Capitol and working on voting rights legislation this afternoon.”
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

House investigators of the Jan. 6 attack have a blind spot in their investigation: Senate Republicans.

No GOP senators have been in touch for testimony, though Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville had direct White House contact on Jan. 6. Here's the latest: So far, no Senate Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, who has tacitly endorsed the investigation of the House Jan. 6 select committee — have been in touch with the panel for testimony, according to Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The committee itself hasn’t made any public requests for them to do so … yet.
CONGRESS & COURTS

