Records exemption sought for crash reports

By The News Service of Florida
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePointing to a need to protect personal information, a House Republican filed a proposal Monday, Jan. 3, that would prevent the release of traffic-crash reports. House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Chairman Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, filed the proposal (HB 1121)...

