ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta ‘wanted in Atletico Madrid transfer as replacement for Newcastle-bound Kieran Trippier’

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

CHELSEA captain Cesar Azpilicueta is a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Blues defender, 32, will be out of contract in the summer and is stalling on a new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReQIT_0dcZQd3000
Cesar Azpilicueta is a target for Atletico Madrid Credit: Getty

And that has tempted boss Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who is said to be a big fan of the versatile Spanish international.

Simeone likes that Azpilicueta can play as a centre back and right back, according to as.

While his experience could only help improve Atletico's already tight defence.

The Argentinian manager is set to lose Kieran Trippier to Newcastle and sees Azpilicueta as the ideal replacement.

The England full-back was the last player off the pitch as he appeared to say farewell to the Atletico fans after their 2-0 win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

After Atletico’s game, Simeone said: “We want him to stay - he’s a very important player.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

“But nowadays, when a player wants to leave, you can't force them to stay."

He also remarked: "We have always had to live with these situations - important and very good players within the team who have possibilities of leaving.

"Then it will depend on what the footballer himself wants.

"Consequently, we will try to follow what is happening and look for solutions.

"He is an important player for our team and we coaches can't do too much in terms of players' decisions, we can only tell Trippier how important he is for the team."

The Magpies submitted a bid for a permanent move within hours of the transfer window opening on New Year’s Day, but a fee has yet to be agreed.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Watch entire Cambridge team copy Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration after stunning Newcastle in FA Cup

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S 'Siu' celebration is a well known sight to both Premier League and Champions League opposition. Newcastle themselves have already seen it twice this season after Ronaldo's double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but now Cambridge United have also performed the celebration against the Magpies. It rubbed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Spanish#Argentinian#Magpies
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.🚨🏆 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!🌍👑 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world? 🇵🇱 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

"We're Not Playing Champions League!", "What Injury Crisis?" - Several Man City Fans React to Rodolfo Borrell's Starting XI to Face Swindon Town in FA Cup

The Premier League champions will come up against Ben Garner's side at the County ground days after a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble, which saw seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members enter isolation ahead of the tie. In the absence of head coach Pep Guardiola and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
intothecalderon.com

Kieran Trippier signs for Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier has signed for Newcastle United on a two-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported €15 million, according to The Guardian. The 31-year-old moved to Atlético Madrid from Tottenham in 2019 and won a LaLiga title during his time in Spain. The right-back’s deal with Atlético was set to expire in summer 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to match his ambition if he is to stay long-term

Antonio Conte says Tottenham have to match his ambition if he is going to be a long-term success at the club, but has no concerns about the short length of his contract.The Italian who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and only has 18 months on his deal, has already made it clear how far he thinks Spurs are from challenging for top honours.After Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Chelsea he said Spurs were a team in the “middle” and were incomparable to their London rivals.He has admitted there is a big rebuilding project at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri prioritising Watford’s Premier League survival over FA Cup run

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri feels he has to protect his squad for their Premier League survival battle rather than target an extended FA Cup run – but confirmed Danny Rose will not be part of the plans.The Hornets travel to holders Leicester on Saturday looking to arrest a run of six straight league defeats.Hopes of progress to the fourth round, though, will be offset against a need to keep key men available for a crucial upcoming run of games against direct relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley and then Norwich.Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You don't know when these occasions will come around again': Chesterfield's Curtis Weston is relishing the chance to pull off a huge FA Cup shock against Chelsea... 18 years after becoming the youngest player EVER to appear in a final

FA Cup record breaker Curtis Weston urged his Chesterfield team-mates to seize their moment as they face the game of their lives against Chelsea. The National League leaders would create one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition if they could knock out Thomas Tuchel's European champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Juve draw hits Napoli's title hopes, Serie A in Covid chaos

Napoli were on Thursday held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus which left them lagging behind in the Serie A title race, on a day in which the dominant topic was the coronavirus cloud hanging over the league. Later on Thursday regional affairs minister Mariastella Gelmini said there would be a meeting between the government, regions and Serie A with the objective of "ensuring uniformity" in the league. td/jc/nr/dj
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
295K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy