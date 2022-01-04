ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Exodus Referred to as ‘Sh*tty Metallica’ on ‘Cobra Kai’ Episode

By Philip Trapp
Are Exodus the "shitty Metallica"? One character on Cobra Kai apparently seems to think so. And the in-universe reference from the Karate Kid-adjacent streaming TV series tickled Exodus guitarist Gary Holt enough that he shared a video of the scene in question with his social media followers. In the...

wjtn.com

An old adversary returns on season four of 'Cobra Kai'

An old adversary is slithering his way back to the All-Valley Karate Championship in season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the wildly popular continuation of the Karate Kid films. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has returned to the franchise after he was last seen tormenting Ralph Macchio’s...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Cobra Kai'

“Cobra Kai” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the series is a sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, set more than 30 years after the events of the first movie. “Cobra Kai” first launched on YouTube Red in 2018, but Netflix acquired the show in 2020 after YouTube ceased its original scripted programming operations. The fourth season premiered on Dec. 31, and Netflix has already announced a fifth season.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: Dirty Dancing

Suddenly we’re here! It’s the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament, the first formal competition we’ve seen on this show since three seasons ago. It turns out the choice to devote two episodes to the tournament is a wise one because there’s a lot to cover here — starting with a cameo from Carrie Underwood? Singing Survivor’s “Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid, and acknowledging how random her appearance is by saying, “I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know I love to compete”?
TV & VIDEOS
thefandomentals.com

Cobra Kai is a Reboot Done Right

At first glance, Cobra Kai seems like yet another modern reboot hoping to cash in on its successor’s popularity. After all, it pops up in an age where sequels and remakes dominate Hollywood, and it fits perfectly into the ’80s craze popularized by Stranger Things, another Netflix hit show. However, a closer look at the series proves that, although Cobra Kai may be another reboot of a classic ’80s property, this new iteration has plenty of original ideas.
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with producers of 'Cobra Kai'

The aftermath of a classic movie turned into a TV show. Cobra Kai is back on Netflix for its fourth season – and Gino recently sat down with the producers of the show.
TV SERIES
IGN

Cobra Kai Season 4 Video Review

Cobra Kai debuts on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2021. Review by Amelia Emberwing. This new season of Cobra Kai most certainly has Netflix DNA for better and for worse. Still, the heart and soul of what makes the series what it is, is still present. A different kind of hokeyness is evident in Season 4, but it's met by more complex emotional journeys and unexpected team-ups that will leave fans counting down the days until Season 5.
TV SERIES
Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

Cobra Kai is Coming to Fortnite

Epic Games have revealed the next crossover coming to Fortnite. Coming right before the end of 2021 are costumes based on Cobra Kai, the hit TV show based on the Karate Kid. From Star Wars and Naruto to the NFL and Marvel, Fortnite has featured countless crossover special events and skins. Now Epic Games has decided to integrate some new special skins and items based on the popular Karate Kid spin-off series, Cobra Kai.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Gary Holt Of Exodus Reacts To Band’s Mention On Cobra Kai

There are people that don’t like to be referenced in a bad light, and then there are others that simply want the exposure and are grateful to be mentioned. Recently on an episode of Kobra Kai, American metal band, Exodus was mentioned on the show as a “shitty Metallica”. (Spoiler Ahead) On the show, Raymond was confronted by a neighbor, who said, “Some freeloader was blaring shitty Metallica all night!” Raymond says “Yeah, that was actually Exodus’ Bonded by Blood, but it’s not your fault, you don’t know the genre.”
ROCK MUSIC
