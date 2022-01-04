ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen, Devin Singletary have record day in Bills ground game

By David De Cristofaro
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills ground game took to new heights in Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

RB Devin Singletary ran for 110 yards on 23 carries with 2 TDs and QB Allen added 81 yards on 5 carries with 2 TDs himself.

The two combined for a Bills season-high 233 yards rushing.

What’s more, with Allen and Singletary each running for two touchdowns they became only the second Bills teammate duo to do so in franchise history (Curtis Brown and Terry Miller, 11/26/78 vs. NYG).

“We gotta be able to run the ball and there was a lot of situations tonight where they knew when we were gonna run the ball and we did,” Allen said while addressing the press. “When you can run it when they know you’re gonna run it that’s typically a sign of a good offense and we did a good job of that today.”

Sunday’s performance also brought Singletary’s rushing yard total this season to 782 and Josh Allen’s to 700. That’s only the third time in Bills history that the team has had two 700-yard rushers (O.J. Simpson and Jim Braxton in 1975 and C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson in 2013).

Allen knows it’s go-time with the postseason right around the corner following the Bills final regular-season game at home on Sunday against the Jets.

But he’s getting a head start.

“Every game from here on out is a playoff game. Not every game you win is gonna be pretty and that was the case today. I’m just fortunate enough we have teammates that step up in big situations like this, obviously, I’m sitting next to Motor who played an outstanding game, ran the ball hard, broke 100 yards, scored two touchdowns,” Allen added.

“Our o-line did a great job blocking, our defense stepped up, I put them in some tough situations early on but they had our backs, and no matter how we were gonna get this one we had to get it and we did.”

