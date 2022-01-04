ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles open as home underdogs to the Cowboys in Week 18

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvZVm_0dcZO8bk00

Week 18 kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) visiting the Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) in a Saturday night kickoff to the final week of the regular season.

Even before Philadelphia’s COVID-19 outbreak, Dallas opened as a 6.5-point road favorite this weekend and all indications from head coach Mike McCarthy are that the Cowboys will play their starters or at least play to win.

Here’s the Week 18 betting information for Dallas at Philadelphia.

Money line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgC6E_0dcZO8bk00
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Eagles +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Against the spread (ATS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrGMQ_0dcZO8bk00
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Over/Under (O/U)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvcv9_0dcZO8bk00
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 18

It feels so weird typing “Week 18,” but such is life. We are entering the final week on the NFL season, and the first Week 18 in the history of the regular season. There’s a lot to play for with the very small number of teams still trying to get into the postseason, which the rest are competing for seeding — or just waiting until 2022.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#The Dallas Cowboys#Underdogs#Home#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Ats
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Micah Parsons Partner: Cowboys Should Draft Utah LB, Says NFL Insider

The Dallas Cowboys might find themselves with another talented linebacker in 2022, if the NFL Draft Bible’s latest first-round mock draft is any indication. Zach Patraw’s latest mock had the Cowboys taking Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd in the first round at No. 27 overall. Patraw’s analysis hinted at...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Surprising Admission On Antonio Brown

Sunday marked the shocking end to Antonio Browns’ career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and quite possibly his career with the NFL as a whole. But with that said, one former NFL general manager believes the clearly-troubled wide receiver still has a shot to make it in the league.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury News: Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

FRISCO - The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys regular-season finale is taking place on Saturday, and after a first injury report of the week on Tuesday that was reflective of a walkthrough (meaning the injury report is an estimation), Wednesday marked a ratching-up for both playoff-bound NFC East clubs. And...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones doesn't believe in having full-time NFL officials: 'You might have less quality'

The 2021 season has been filled with reasonable complaints regarding the quality of NFL officiating from all 32 clubs -- from players to head coaches alike -- and the latest round is once again being led by the Dallas Cowboys, who want answers for at least two plays that helped (key word: helped) them lose a 25-22 nail-biter to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Following the game, wideout CeeDee Lamb joined defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory in reaming the officiating, and even two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott noted he's become "accustomed" to questionable penalties/decisions from referees.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy