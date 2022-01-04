ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills pull off NFL feat for first time since 2004

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NV8X_0dcZO0Xw00

We have an asterisk, but the Buffalo Bills do officially hate punting the ball it appears.

Two weeks ago in a win over the New England Patriots, the Bills (10-6) became the first team to not punt in a game against a team coached by Bill Belichick. Buffalo has now doubled down.

In the Bills’ 29-15 win in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo again did not punt. It’s the first time since the 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers that a team has not punted in back-to-back games:

The first of the two contests has gotten a bit more reaction. Belichick is a big deal. But then there’s that asterisk.

While the Bills did not officially have any “traditional” punts… punter Matt Haack did do some work.

Buffalo returner Marquez Stevenson fumbled the ball against the Falcons. It led to a safety, which then causes an ensuing safety punt.

But hey, that’s still a long, long time without a classic punt.

In fact, according to WIVB-TV‘s Nick Veronica, it it has been well over two hours of game time since Haack was trotted out on the field:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#The Atlanta Falcons#Buffalobills#Buffalo Bills Pr#Wivb Tv
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills to Clinch AFC East Title at Home – First Time Since 1995

In 1995, during the second-to-last week of the season, the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East in front of a home crowd, and it hasn’t been done since. It was a satisfying 23-20 win over their hated rivals, the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo had crawled their way to the top after a pair of seasons decimated by injuries as the Golden Era of Bills football knowingly came to an end.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
minnesotasportsfan.com

Firing Mike Zimmer Will Be Costly

Mike Zimmer’s seat has never been hotter than it is entering week 18 of the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach is acting as if he’s on his way out the door too, ranting in press conferences, refusing to acknowledge younger talent and look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held less than 4 months from now.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy