ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Hated Rock + Metal Albums That Are Better Than You Remember

By Tim Coffman
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a rock or metal album you think was maligned or overlooked upon release, but that is actually better than expected now that the dust has settled? What's the first one that comes to mind?. After all,...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reinvented Themselves

Being a one-trick pony has always been a bit of an issue through the rock world. Although there’s nothing wrong with having one musical style and staying with it, some musicians are eventually going to want to start exploring and come up with something that nobody has heard before. And instead of just testing the waters, these bands jumped into a new sound head first and actually became stronger after it. Whereas most rock ’n’ roll might be a blast, playing with your sound every now and again is always a lot more fun.
ROCK MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

“Heavy Metal For Those Who Hate Heavy Metal”

We move on…and start our look back at the music of 50 years ago…circa 1972…another great year in popular music…. Early in 1972 we got the first LP from the band known as Blue Oyster Cult. The band had been kicking around Long Island under various names for a number of years without breaking through. Managed by Sandy Pearlman, who also wrote many of the band’s lyrics, got the band signed by Columbia who might have been looking for them to be an American answewr for Black Sabbath. This initial effort showed they aspired to be more than that. As one critic put it…”this is heavy metal for those who don’t like heavy metal”. I’m not sure if that was a compliment or not but the band certainly aspired to more than just head-banging.
ROCK MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal
antiMUSIC

Death Metal Stars Going 1970s Rock With Umbilicus

The new 1970s styled rock supergroup project Umbilicus have given fans a small taste of what is to come with the release of a short teaser clip as they finish up work on their debut album. The record is expected to arrive later this year from the new group that...
ROCK MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 albums that redefined black metal

From symphonic and blackgaze to the wider post-black metal sphere, these are the 10 albums that redefined black metal according to Ghost Bath's Dennis Mikula. Ghost Bath know a thing or two about redefining black metal. Since their formation in 2012, the band have indulged in obfuscation and stylistic variance that made pinning any one characteristic to them for any length of time largely redundant, becoming one of the most acclaimed names in post-black metal in the process. "Whenever I begin a brand-new project, I find that there's some sort of catalyst," explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Mikula.
ROCK MUSIC
FMX 94.5

36 Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

If you think 2021 was a big year for new music, just wait until you see what 2022 has in store. Some of rock and metal's biggest acts are set to return, keeping the momentum going after a red hot year for heavier music. So who's made the most of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
103GBF

The 15 Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021

In a year where there were just too many albums to reasonably catch up on, a shorter alternative existed and in larger numbers than usual. Yes, we're talking about the Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021. The format itself is almost always an afterthought for fans — probably because...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Thought Nickelback Hits Were Arcade Fire Songs

A contestant on Monday's (Jan. 3) episode of Jeopardy! incorrectly guessed that a slate of hit Nickelback songs were instead by Arcade Fire. Clearly, the Jeopardy! player confused the Chad Kroeger-led post-grunge act with the indie-rock group fronted by Win Butler. Both bands hail from Canada. The contestant, North Carolina...
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy