We all need something to look forward to this year, right? Well, it's going to be a year of really, really good books – fiction, non-fiction, short stories, essays... I can't tell you how excited I am. There are novels that will make you LOL and sob tears of sadness and joy, thrillers that will keep you up until the early hours, moving memoirs, historical fiction that will immerse you in a bygone era, haunting and creepy tales that will stay with you long after you turn the last page, advice for dating, manuals for getting what you want from work/life and essay collections to help you consider the world we live in...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 HOURS AGO