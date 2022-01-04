ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlehurst, MS

Police officer responding to shooting discovers victim is her son

  • A Mississippi police officer responding to reports of a shooting on Sunday reportedly discovered that the victim was her son.
  • Charles Stewart, Jr., 20, was found in the middle of a street with a gunshot wound in his head.
A Mississippi police officer responding to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning reportedly discovered that the victim was her 20-year-old son.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Hazlehurst Police Officer Laquandia Cooley told WLBT, recounting the moment she realized a shooting victim was her son, Charles Stewart, Jr..

The outlet reported that Stewart Jr. was found in the middle of a street with a gunshot wound in his head.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much,” Cooley added.

Stewart Jr.’s father, Charles Stewart, told WLBT his son’s death is “traumatizing for the whole family.”

“We’re just trying to cope day to day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this,” he said.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray said the case will be turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because the victim was an officer’s family member, according to the outlet. Murray added there are no suspects at this time, according to WJTV.

