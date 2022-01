Th with Bikur Cholim and The Lakewood Scoop to promote the critical need for donors. RWJBarnabas Health urges everyone to donate blood and platelets to help overcome a national blood shortage this winter. Blood collection in New Jersey is down more than 25 percent since late summer, compounding the effect that the COVID-19 lock downs had on reduced donations in 2020. Life-saving blood donations are given to patients in a wide range of circumstances including cancer care, trauma events such as car accidents and home accidents, childbirth, and mass casualty events. All blood types are needed, especially Types O and B.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO