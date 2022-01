Jonathan Groff is one of the stars of The Matrix Resurrections. Some of us have long been obsessed with Groff’s theatrical career. He originated the role of Melchior in Spring Awakening on Broadway and was nominated for his first Tony in 2007. Recently he has starred as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors and he was also King George III in a little show known as Hamilton. He was nominated for a second Tony for Hamilton, as well as a Primetime Emmy. He also has a Grammy Award for the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO