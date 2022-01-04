Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

Ryan Gosling makes rare comment about family life with Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling isn't convinced his daughters with Eva Mendes completely get what their parents do for a living. He is, however, sure Eva is the Cool Parent when it comes to household movie star status. In a rare comment about his family, Ryan tells British GQ 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada have a history of confusing their parents' real-life jobs as actors with the more exciting stories their characters live out onscreen. This apparently led Esmeralda to once yell "You're winning!" at Ryan when she was watching him shoot a fight scene with Harrison Ford for "Blade Runner 2049," Ryan recalls. He adds the girls also thought he worked on the moon when he was filming "First Man." By now, he jokes, "I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually 'The Gray Man' and I'm an assassin for the CIA." Still, he says mom probably reigns supreme because she starred in a 1999 movie about a kid turning into a pig, which they watched during lockdown. "'My Brother The Pig' was a big hit," Ryan says. "I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva's amazing in it."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO