Family Relationships

Ryan Gosling says watching his daughters grow up makes him more conscious of time

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Us Weekly

Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes’ 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

Working dad! Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are starting to understand that they have a famous father. “I think they finally figured it out … that my name is actually The Gray Man and I’m an assassin for the CIA,” the actor, 41, joked to British GQ on Saturday, January 1, referencing his upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. He noted that Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, recently watched one of their mom Eva Mendes’ projects.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids think Eva's the cooler parent, more news

Ryan Gosling makes rare comment about family life with Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling isn't convinced his daughters with Eva Mendes completely get what their parents do for a living. He is, however, sure Eva is the Cool Parent when it comes to household movie star status. In a rare comment about his family, Ryan tells British GQ 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada have a history of confusing their parents' real-life jobs as actors with the more exciting stories their characters live out onscreen. This apparently led Esmeralda to once yell "You're winning!" at Ryan when she was watching him shoot a fight scene with Harrison Ford for "Blade Runner 2049," Ryan recalls. He adds the girls also thought he worked on the moon when he was filming "First Man." By now, he jokes, "I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually 'The Gray Man' and I'm an assassin for the CIA." Still, he says mom probably reigns supreme because she starred in a 1999 movie about a kid turning into a pig, which they watched during lockdown. "'My Brother The Pig' was a big hit," Ryan says. "I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva's amazing in it."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
WHAS 11

Ryan Gosling Shares How Parenthood Has Changed Him

Ryan Gosling is pondering the passage of time. In an interview with GQ UK, the 41-year-old actor offers a rare glimpse into his life with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and reveals how their two daughters, Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7, have made him acutely aware at how quickly life seems to go by.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Ryan Gosling reveals the most adorable moment with his daughter Esmeralda

Ryan Gosling is looking back at one of his sweetest memories on the set of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ involving his 7-year-old daughter Esmeralda and his co-star Harrison Ford. The actor recently talked about his family and career during his latest interview with British GQ, revealing a hilarious situation that happened while filming the acclaimed sci-fi thriller, having his daughter on set at that time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Ryan Gosling Says His Daughters Now Understand That He's Famous: 'They Finally Figured It Out'

Having celebrity parents can be confusing for kids, who truly just see “mom and dad.” But in a new interview with British GQ, Ryan Gosling opened up about how his daughters “finally figured it out” that he was famous. According to the outlet, 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada, who Gosling shares with wife Eva Mendes, are both “too young to watch any of Gosling’s movies, save, perhaps, La La Land,” although Esmeralda did observe her dad on set of Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 film. Gosling shared that when he was fighting with costar Harrison Ford, Esmeralda shouted, “You’re winning!” in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passage Of Time
Popculture

Ryan Gosling Gets Candid About His Family in Rare Admission

In a rare occasion, Ryan Gosling opened up about his family life with Eva Mendes in his latest interview for GQ UK. Mendes and Gosling have been together for years and share two children together: Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7. The actor reveals how the addition of the two kids has taught him about the value of time –– especially during the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Just Sold Their $4.9 Million Secluded Los Angeles Family Home

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their relationship so under the radar, that it is hard to even find a photo of the two of them together. That privacy policy also crosses over to their real estate life — they’ve sold both of their Los Angeles homes, but away from public view. It’s unclear whether they are heading to Northern California, where they’ve show real estate interest in the past, or to Gosling’s home country of Canada, but they are leaving Los Angeles behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBAL Radio

Maggie Gyllenhaal explains how 'The Lost Daughter' lets women feel seen

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut in The Lost Daughter, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year that's racking up award nominations left and right. Maggie tells ABC Audio the movie takes a hard look at a little-shown side of the female psyche and features two...
MOVIES
WUSA

Jimmy Fallon Tests Positive for COVID, Says His Daughters Got It Too

Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. On Monday's The Tonight Show, the 47-year-old late-night host discussed his experience with the coronavirus, noting that he tested positive on the first day of the network's holiday break. "On Saturday I was going to come in and do a bit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
